2 hurt after head-on crash in Howard Township

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two motorists are hurt after a head-on crash in Howard Township Sunday evening.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near Warren Road along M-51 at around 6:30 p.m.

We’re told a 28-year-old from Buchanan traveled south on the highway when it passed another vehicle and hit a northbound vehicle driven by a 25-year-old from Mishawaka.

Deputies say both motorists were taken to a Niles hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

The crash remains under investigation.

