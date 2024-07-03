2 hospitalized for injuries from Cass County rollover crash

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Newberg Township Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the crash before 12:45 p.m. near M-40 and Bald Hill Street, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

We’re told a Three Rivers man and his female passenger were headed north on the highway in a truck and trailer when the driver lost control.

Deputies say the truck hit a guard rail and went down a hill, rolling over “end over end.”

The man was airlifted to a Kalamazoo hospital while the woman was transported to a Three Rivers emergency room, CCSO explains. They both had seat belts on.

Authorities do not suspect drugs or alcohol as contributing factors in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

