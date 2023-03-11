2 hospitalized following four car crash in Holland Township, driver extricated

HOLLAND TWP., Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Holland Township, according to Ottawa County Deputies.

The crash happened Friday night around 10:15 on the Lakewood Boulevard overpass on US-31.

Deputies tell Fox 17, a 22-year-old Fennville man was driving a BMW northbound when he rear ended a Jeep driven by a 17-year-old Holland woman.

The force of the crash pushed the Jeep into oncoming traffic causing two cars driving southbound to become involved in the crash.

The crash blocked one northbound lane and both southbound lanes, shutting down southbound US-31 at James Street for more than an hour, according to deputies.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A driver was extricated by Holland Charter Township Fire officials.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

