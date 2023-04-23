Watch Now
2 escape house fire in Kalamazoo

Posted at 3:19 AM, Apr 23, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Fire Marshall's Office is investigating a house fire that forced two people to evacuate.

The fire broke out around Saturday night around 11:35 on State Street near Reed Avenue.

When Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers arrived to the scene, they saw fire and smoke coming from an upstairs bedroom.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in 10 minutes.

The fire damaged the attic and the bedroom. No one was injured.

If you have any information about the fire, you're asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

