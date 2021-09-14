2 dead after crashing car into tree in Courtland Township

COURTLAND TWP., Mich. — Two people are dead after a car crashed into a tree in Courtland Township.

The crash happened on 14 mile road near the intersection of M-57 and Tefft Avenue in Kent County, just before 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13,

Police say that a car, driven by a 21-year-old man from Wyoming, was heading westbound and passed a semi hauling gravel on the right shoulder.

The driver lost control, running off the roadway and crashing into a tree.

The driver in the car died at the scene.

The female passenger in the car was treated at the scene and later passed away at the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

This crash remains under investigation.

