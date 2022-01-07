2 Benton Harbor men in custody after crystal meth, weapon seized in Benton Township

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two Benton Harbor men are in custody after a half pound of illegal drugs were seized in Benton Township.

Michigan State Police’s Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) says a traffic stop was conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 29 on the basis that its three occupants were suspected of transporting methamphetamines.

Authorities say Berrien County deputies and an MSP trooper detained them and confiscated half a pound of crystal meth, along with one gun.

Two of the men, ages 22 and 23, were taken to Berrien County Jail with charges pending for the third man, SWET tells us.

