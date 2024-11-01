2 ballots missing, replaced after post box break-in

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — There should be a big blue mailbox outside of the Twin Lake Post Office, but it's gone.

A local clerk says he believes two ballots are missing because of a weekend break-in at the post box.

“I’ve never had it happen in my career,” Blue Lake Township Clerk Jeff Abram said.

Sometime between Saturday and Monday, the post box was compromised.

“I had one of my voters come in to see me on Wednesday and let me know that the box was broken in to, which was news to me,” Abram explained.

After looking up that voter's ballot, Abram checked his system.

"I did not receive it,” Abram said.

Abram spoiled the ballot and issued another one to the voter. Not 15 minutes later, Abram says another voter walked in.

“I had a lady come in, one of my voters, and she too used that post office to deposit a ballot over the weekend, and we did not have that one,” Abram said.

Abram says it's a simple fix.

"That’s why I’m trying to get the word out,” he said.

Abram says two other townships frequent the Twin Lake Post Office, and says if you're worried about the status of your ballot, you should call your local clerk.

You can also check the status of your ballot here, and subscribe to electronic notifications.

The post box break-in was reported to Michigan State Police, according to the postmaster.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube