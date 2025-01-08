2 arrested for theft, attempted sale of $2,000 tree

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men are in custody in connection to the theft of a $2,000 walnut tree in Pokagon Township.

The tree had been already cut down when it was stolen from the 61000 block of Old Mill Road on Saturday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

We’re told investigators caught wind of someone trying to sell the tree in Colon, Michigan, on Tuesday. The tree was found and brought back to the owner.

The suspects, a 35-year-old man wanted for violating parole and a 51-year-old parole absconder, were taken into custody, deputies say. Charges are being sought for the theft and attempted sale of the tree.

CCSO credits the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office and the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team for their assistance.

The incident remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the tree theft are encouraged to connect with investigators at 1-800-462-9328 or on CCSO's website.

