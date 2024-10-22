Watch Now
19-year-old riding UTV dies in Oceana County rollover crash

FOX 17
The Oceana County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday morning's deadly accident.
COLFAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old has died following a UTV crash in Oceana County over the weekend.

The crash happened in Colfax Township around noon Saturday near East Madison and Maple Island roads.

The driver lost control of the vehicle on a gravel road and overturned, according to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the 19-year-old was in the back seat of the UTV. They died of their injuries, meanwhile the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

