19-year-old injured in Cass County crash

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to reports of a crash involving two vehicles in Pokagon Township Friday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on M-51 near Peavine Street.

We’re told a 19-year-old Niles man in a Nissan collided into the back of a semi tractor trailer that was stopped due to traffic.

The Nissan driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office says drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube