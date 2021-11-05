19-year-old injured in Cass County crash

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to reports of a crash involving two vehicles in Pokagon Township Friday morning.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on M-51 near Peavine Street.
We’re told a 19-year-old Niles man in a Nissan collided into the back of a semi tractor trailer that was stopped due to traffic.
The Nissan driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.
No other injuries were reported.
The sheriff’s office says drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.
The crash is currently under investigation.