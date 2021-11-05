Watch
19-year-old injured in Cass County crash

Cass County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:30 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 16:30:59-04

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to reports of a crash involving two vehicles in Pokagon Township Friday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on M-51 near Peavine Street.

We’re told a 19-year-old Niles man in a Nissan collided into the back of a semi tractor trailer that was stopped due to traffic.

The Nissan driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office says drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.

