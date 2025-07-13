19-year-old dies after shooting in Dowagiac, authorities searching for suspect

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — The Dowagiac Police Department is investigating a shooting investigators believe happened in the area of Cherry Street near Halstead Street around 9:23 PM Saturday, July 12. Authorities say shots were heard in the area, and while investigating officers were advised that a person was shot and had been brought to Ascension Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The victim, a 19-year-old man from Benton Harbor, died from his injuries. The victim's name is being withheld at this time.

Officers were told there was an argument between two people and one of them drew a gun and fired several shots. The victim ran from the area and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say the person of interest is 24-year-old Demmorio Maurice Lowes of Cassopolis, and are asking for anyone who has information to come forward. Anyone is asked to contact the Dowagiac Police Department at (269) 782-9743, or the Cass County Tip Line at (800) 462-9328.

