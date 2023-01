MILTON TWP., Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old man is dead after an early morning car crash in Milton Township.

Deputies tell Fox 17, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sundy on US-12 near Fir Road.

Investigators believe the man driving east on US-12 when he ran off the road and hit a number of trees.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Investigators say the man was not wearing a seat belt.