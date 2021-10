KALAMAZOO, Mich — An 18-year-old man died early Saturday Morning after being struck by gunfire.

The incident happened around 1:30 Saturday morning on the 100th block of East Maple Road.

He was taken to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified or located suspect.

The motive of the shooting is unclear. The victims identity has not been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer