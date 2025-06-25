17-year-old worker dies in Muskegon Township tree-cutting incident

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old worker has died following an on-the-job incident in Muskegon Township while cutting a fallen tree, according to Michigan's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA).

The incident occurred Sunday on Cora Avenue.

MIOSHA reports the teen was tasked with cutting up a fallen tree outside a home. The homeowner later found the worker beside a chainsaw with a neck laceration.

Muskegon Township Police tells FOX 17 an autopsy has been scheduled, which is standard protocol in such cases.

MIOSHA is investigating the incident. The agency released a statement to FOX 17, reading:

MIOSHA has initiated an investigation of the incident that occurred in Muskegon Township on June 22, 2025. MIOSHA cannot provide information on an open investigation. Typically, this type of investigation may take several weeks or months to complete.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

