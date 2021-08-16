17-year-old arrested, charged after shooting Niles man

NILES, Mich. — A 17-year-old Niles has been arrested and charged after trying to shoot and kill a Niles man laste week.

17-year-old Johntae Williamson faces could face life in prison after being charged today with Assault with intent to commit murder, Carrying a concealed firearm and a Weapons Felony Firearms charge.

Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, the Niles Police 911 dispatch center received a call that someone had been shot in the area of 8th Street and Poplar Street in Niles.

First responders found a 20-year-old man who had been shot more than once. The man's wounds did not appear to be life threatening.

After a gun and other evidence was collected at the scene, Williamson was identified as the shooter and he was taken into custody.

Investigation from the Niles Police Department shows that this was not a random shooting.

Williamson was given a $250,000.00 cash surety bond during today’s arraignment. The man was previously arraigned on Thursday, July 8, on similar weapons charges.

