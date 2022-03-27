15th annual West Michigan Pet Expo at the Deltaplex

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the biggest adoption event filled with lots of fun and furry animals. The 15th annual West Michigan Pet Expo kicked off at the Deltaplex in Grand Rapids Saturday.

Organizers say although it's a good time, it's for an even greater cause.

"A huge adoption area with dogs and cats and puppies," said Mac from Mac and Shmitty in the Morning on 105.7.

Many pets were on-site ready for adoption and to be placed with their forever home and family.

"Well, pet adoption is something that we feel very strongly for. We just want to make sure that we get as many animals a fantastic home as we can," said Mac.

While families search for their new family friend, they can also enjoy tons of entertainment, including a petting zoo, pony rides and even live entertainment with the Canine Star Stunt Dog Show, seen on "America's Got Talent" last season.

Once families find their perfect match, on-site adoption is available through animal shelters and rescues, which will walk you through the entire process of how you can adopt a pet.

"They deserve so much love. They deserve to have great homes. And so we're just happy to be able to play a small role in that," said Mac.

Sunday, March 27 is the last day of the pet expo. You can stop by from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Kids 4 and under attend for free, kids 12 and under get in for $6, and adult tickets cost $12.

