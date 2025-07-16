15-year-old camp counselor dies after suspected drowning in Muskegon County

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the suspected drowning of a 15-year-old camp counselor in Big Blue Lake.
Deputies were called to the Owasippe Scout Reservation in Blue Lake Township at approximately 2:52 p.m in reference to a missing person incident.
The teenager's body was later recovered from the lake.
Other details surrounding the incident are not known at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
