15-year-old camp counselor dies after suspected drowning in Muskegon County

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the suspected drowning of a 15-year-old camp counselor in Big Blue Lake.

Deputies were called to the Owasippe Scout Reservation in Blue Lake Township at approximately 2:52 p.m in reference to a missing person incident.

The teenager's body was later recovered from the lake.

Other details surrounding the incident are not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

