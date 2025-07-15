14-year-old boy in custody after armed robbery at Wyoming business

WYOMING, Mich. — A teenager was taken into custody hours after an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Wyoming.

According to the Wyoming Police Department, the incident happened July 14 at approximately 1:35 p.m. at the Dollar General located at 1550 28th Street SW.

The 14-year-old suspect allegedly entered the store wearing a mask and gloves, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The investigation led officers to a home in Grand Rapids where the teenager was arrested around 8:30 p.m. that same day.

We're told the weapon used in the robbery has been recovered.

The teen is being held at the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center and the case will be forwarded to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for review and potential charges.

"I am just intensely proud of the work that our sworn and civilian police department staff perform every single day in their commitment to excellence in serving victims of crime in our community," said Deputy Chief Kip Snyder. "Nothing is more important to our cops and support staff than this. In this case, removing a violent armed robbery suspect from the street in 7 hours required an incredible team effort and some good old-fashioned police work."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Wyoming Police detectives at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

