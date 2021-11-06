12-year-old girl injured after elderly woman crashes car into Bryon Center restaurant

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — One 12-year-old girl was left injured after an 88-year-old woman crashed her car into a Byron Center restaurant early Saturday evening (Nov. 6).

Police say that the woman crashed her car into Byron Family Restaurant (located at 2527 84th St SW in Byron Center) around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Investigation from the Kent County Sheriff's Office shows that the woman attempted to park in front of the restaurant before mixing up the brake and gas pedal and crashing into the building.

A 12-year-old girl from Middleville was inside the restaurant at the time of the crash. She suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

No one else involved in the crash, including the 88-year-old driver, was injured.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, according to police.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube