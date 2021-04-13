1 injured in Cass County Crash

WAYNE TWP., Mich. — One woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Cass County, police say.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, first responders went to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Dutch Settlement Street and Glenwood Road in Wayne Township.

A 47-year-old Dowagiac man ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit another car.

The driver of that car, a 19-year-old Decatur woman, was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Seat belts were worn by both drivers, and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor, according to investigators.