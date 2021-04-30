1 injured after truck hits tree in Cass County

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was injured during a crash Thursday evening in Cass County.

The single-car crash happened about 5:10 p.m. on Middle Crossing Road east of California Road in Silver Creek Township, according to a news release Friday.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the truck, driven by Timothy McDaniel, a 60-year-old Dowagiac man, was traveling eastbound on Middle Crossing Road when his vehicle ran off the roadway.

At that point, he lost control of the vehicle and hit a large tree.

Cass County Sheriff's Office

McDaniel was transported by ambulance to Lakeland St. Joseph Hospital for his injuries.

His passenger, 50-year-old Albert Hurrle Jr of Dowagiac, was not seriously injured during the crash.

Both of them wore seat belts.

Deputies don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.