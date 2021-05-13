Watch
1 injured after hitting car turning into driveway in Cass County

Cass County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:55 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 08:55:40-04

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was hurt during a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Cass County.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 11:59 p.m. to the 10000 block of Pioneer Street in Marcellus Township, according to a news release Thursday.

A sheriff’s office investigation showed that a car – driven by a 29-year-old Schoolcraft woman – hit a vehicle turning into a driveway.

The 77-year-old Marcellus woman driving the second vehicle was not injured in the crash, but the Schoolcraft woman was transported to Three Rivers Hospital for her injuries.

Deputies say both drivers were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Assisting at the scene was the Marcellus Fire Department and Marcellus Ambulance.

