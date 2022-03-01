1 hospitalized after crashing into Mason Township building

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 58-year-old man from Indiana was hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash in Cass County Monday night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at US-12 and Old M 205 in Mason Township.

We’re told the man was driving east on US-12 when he crashed into a fence after going through a roundabout. He then crashed into the side of a building near 5 Points Road, deputies say.

The man was taken to Lakeland Niles Hospital for medical treatment, authorities tell us. The extent of the man’s injuries are not known.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the incident, according to deputies.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube