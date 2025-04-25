1 dead following Muskegon Heights shooting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, (Mich.) — A man is dead after a shooting in Muskegon Heights Friday morning.

Muskegon Heights Police says an officer in the area responded to sounds of shots fired in the East Park Manor Public Housing Complex around 1 a.m.

There, they found a man, Torrance Spears Jr., had been shot.

EMS and fire department officials arrived and tried to save his life, but the 32-year-old was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say they're still trying to figure out who orchestrated the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MHPD or Silent Observer.