1 dead after four-wheeler crash in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A person is dead after crashing a four-wheeler on private property in Salem Township.

Officers with the Allegan County Sheriff's office responded to the area of 30th Street and 137th Avenue around 7:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a crash.

They performed life-saving measures, but were unable to save the victim.

Officials are not releasing the name of the driver at this time.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by, Salem Fire Department, Wayland EMS, Michigan State Police, and Allegan Central Dispatch.