1 dead after apartment fire in Plainwell

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A woman is dead after a late night apartment fire in Plainwell.

The fire happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday on North Main Street not far from 10th Street.

Officers say they were responded to reports of smoke coming from an apartment.

When they arrived, they found a small fire inside the building and extinguished it.

The apartment was evacuated but everyone was allowed back in once the building was determined safe.

Officers found an elderly woman dead inside.

Investigators believe a cigarette and oxygen generator started the fire but the investigation is ongoing.

Medical examiner's will conduct an autopsy to determine what caused her death.