$1,000 reward offered for information on Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Public safety officials in Benton Harbor are seeking suspects involved in a shooting that occurred Sunday.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened in the area of Lake Street and Broad Street during evening hours.

We’re told more than 40 rounds were fired during that time and at least two residences were hit.

Officials say a citizen recorded the event, which ended with the suspects making off in three getaway vehicles nearby. They are described as a gray Ford Focus, a black Kia Sedona and a white Jeep Cherokee.

Only the Focus has been found so far and is currently being processed, authorities tell us.

A motive behind the shooting is not yet known.

Those with information regarding the shooting are asked to call the tip line at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867.

The BHDPS says they offer a reward totaling $1,000 for information that leads to any arrests in the case.

