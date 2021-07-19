LIST: Concerts returning to metro Detroit after a year hiatus

(WXYZ) — It's been nearly a year and a half since the concert industry was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we move through the summer of 2021 and as a vaccine is available, concerts are returning to many metro Detroit venues.
One of the largest, DTE Energy Music Theatre, is hosting its first show on July 25 with Chicago.
As the concerts are near, we wanted to list many of the that are happening this year.
Here's the list of concerts in metro Detroit
July 21 – Kirk Whalum and Keiko Matsui – The Aretha
July 24 – Moodymann – The Aretha
July 25 – Chicago and their Greatest Hits – DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 28 – Gerald Albright and Kim Waters – The Aretha
July 29 – The Black Crowes – DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 30 – The 80's Mixtape – The Aretha
Aug. 1 – James Taylor & Jackson Browne – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 4 – PJ Morton – The Aretha
Aug. 6 – SWV + Next & Donnell Jones – The Aretha
Aug. 6-7 – Chris Stapleton – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 7 – 3 Doors Down – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Aug. 7 – Tercia De Ases – The Masonic Temple
Aug. 8 – Guns N' Roses – Comerica Park
Aug. 8 – Jason Mraz _ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Aug. 10 – Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer – Comerica Park
Aug. 11 - Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – The Aretha
Aug. 11 – Dave Matthews Band – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 12 – Lindsey Stirling – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 – Detroit Summerfest – The Aretha
Aug. 13 – Lady A at the WYCD Hoedown – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 14 – Masego, Cory Henry and Alex Isley – The Aretha
Aug. 14 – Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe & Bethel Music – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 – Counting Crows – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 – Gucci Mane & Rick Ross – The Masonic Temple
Aug. 15 – Kings of Leon – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 18 – Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle – The Aretha
Aug. 20 – Modest Mouse – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 – Louis the Child – The Masonic Temple
Aug. 20 – Pitbull & Iggy Azalea – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 21 – The Hisley Brothers and Chaka Khan – The Aretha
Aug. 21 – Daryl Hall & John Oates – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 22 – 105.9 KISS Block Party – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 – Maroon 5 – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 25 – Will Downing and Lin Roundtree – The Aretha
Aug. 26 – Boyz II Men & En Vogue – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Aug. 28 – CMG Takeover – Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 28 – Kem – The Aretha
Aug. 28 – King Crimson – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 – The White Concert – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 – Korn & Staind – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 1 – KISS – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 1 – Najee and friends - The Aretha
Sept. 2 – The Doobie Brothers – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 3 – Trippie Redd – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sept. 3 – Jeezy and Fabulous – The Aretha
Sept. 4 – Brothers Osborne – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sept. 5 – Maze & Frankie Beverly – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 – Kindred the Family Soul and Rahsaan Patterson – The Aretha
Sept. 9 – Il Divo – Fox Theatre
Sept. 10 – Andrew Schulz – The Fillmore
Sept. 10 – Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes – The Masonic Temple
Sept. 10 – Rauw Alejandro – The Masonic Temple
Sept. 10 – Dead & Company – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 10 – Quinn XCII & Chelsea Cutler – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Sept. 11 – Brad Paisley – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 11 – Erykah Badu – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sept. 11 – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons – Fox Theatre
Sept. 12 – Alanis Morissette – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 12 – Parkway Drive - The Masonic Temple
Sept. 14 – Jonas Brothers – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 14 – TLC – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sept. 15 – Incognito & Maysa – The Aretha
Sept. 16 – 311 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sept. 17 – Alan Jackson – Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 18 – Charlie Wilson – The Aretha
Sept. 18 – Blue October – The Masonic Temple
Sept. 18 – WRIF Fest with Rob Zombie – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 18 – Brett Eldredge – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sept. 19 – State Champs – The Fillmore
Sept. 19 – Megadeath and Lamb of God – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 19 – Judas Priest – Fox theatre
Sept. 19 – Harry Styles – Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 20 – Jason Isabell – The Fillmore
Sept. 21 – Machine Gun Kelly with JXDN and KENNYHOOPLA – The Aretha
Sept. 22 – Primus – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 – Damien Escobar – The Aretha
Sept. 23 – Rod Wave – The Fillmore
Sept. 24 – Blackberry Smoke – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 – Keith Sweat & Johnny Gill – The Masonic Temple
Sept. 24 – NF – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 25 – Dance Gavin Dance – The Masonic Temple
Sept. 25 – Alice Cooper – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 26 – Rufis Wainwright & Jose Gonzalez – The Masonic Temple
Sept. 26 – Simple Plan & New Found Glory – The Fillmore
Sept. 28 – City and Colour – The Fillmore
Sept. 30 – Zac Brown Band – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Oct. 1 – NEEDTOBREATHE – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Oct. 1 – Blake Shelton – Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 2 – Slipknot – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Oct. 2 – Glass Animals – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Oct. 5 – J. Cole – Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 7 – Dierks Bentley – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Oct. 7 – Little Big Down – Fox Theatre
Oct. 8 – The Killers – Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 9 – No Limit Reunion Tour – Fox Theatre
Oct. 10 – The Millennium Tour – Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 10 – Angels & Airwaves – The Fillmore
Oct. 18 – The Front Bottoms – The Fillmore
Oct. 20 – St. Vincent – The Fillmore
Oct. 23 – Kip Moore – The Fillmore
Oct. 23 – Cody Johnson – The Masonic Temple
Oct. 28 – Midland - The Fillmore
Oct. 28 – Florida Georgia Line – Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 31 – Bleachers – The Fillmore
Nov. 1 – TECH N9NE – The Fillmore
Nov. 2 – The Monkees – The Masonic Temple
Nov. 6 – Brett Young – The Masonic Temple
Nov. 12 – Bad Religion & Alkaline Trio – The Fillmore
Nov. 20 – Kane Brown – Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 20 – West Coast Takeover – Fox Theatre
Nov. 20-21 – Billy Strings – The Fillmore
Nov. 26 – Theory of a Deadman – The Fillmore
Nov. 26 – Zeds Dead - The Masonic Temple
Nov. 26 – Joe Bonamassa – Fox Theatre
Dec. 3 – Dan + Shay – Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 5 – Andrea Bocelli – Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 27 – Shakey Graves – The Masonic Temple
Dec. 11 – Evanescense and Halestorm – Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 16 – 3 Chambers Tour – The Fillmore
Dec. 30 – Clutch – The Fillmore