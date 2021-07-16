Lawyer: US editor jailed in Myanmar fears he has COVID-19

BANGKOK (AP) —BANGKOK (AP) — An American journalist detained in Myanmar told his lawyer he believes he has COVID-19, but prison authorities deny he is infected. Danny Fenster was detained in May as he was trying to board a flight to go to the United States to see his family. He is the managing editor of the independent news outlet Frontier Myanmar. Fenster has been charged with incitement for which he could be sentenced to up to three years’ imprisonment. The military-installed government that took power in February has tried to silence independent news media.