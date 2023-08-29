Lawmaker plans to propose banning vape pens resembling school supplies

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — As students across Michigan return to the classroom, one state lawmaker is joining the Food and Drug Administration in fighting to protect against what they call a danger to kids. Specifically, they are talking about e-cigarette products made to look like markers, game systems and even water bottles.

Both parents and educators are sounding the alarm about the products they say are disguised as school supplies but are actually intended for vaping.

“The lipstick and pen, I’ve never seen before,” parent Zainab Mroueh said.

Parents say the items are often referred to as “vape pens.”

“There’s a reason they are disguising them as highlighters,” parent Najah Jannoun said.

She told 7 Action News she’s troubled by the promotion of the items on social media and sales online. The FDA has now sent warning letters to 15 companies giving them two weeks to stop selling products that look like toys and school supplies.

One company does say their products aren’t for use by minors.

“Parents need to be in communication with the school to know what’s going on. If you aren’t aware these are out there, you aren’t going to look for them,” Jannoun said.

Mroueh added, “We need to be more involved as parents and realize what’s going on. I’ve seen the markers. I’m extremely involved and part of the PTA.”

Crestwood School District Superintendent Youssef Mosallam, Ph.D., also weighed in.

“Children have to be protected and therefore, we have to make sure that our parents and our community understand what’s out there,” Mosallam said.

In the meantime, state Rep. Alabas Farhat is planning to introduce a proposal in the state House to ban products that look like school supplies.

“It’s been clear: parents in my district can’t wait.” Farhat said. “This is a real concern. Items are designed like toys and regular school supplies. Kids are going to mistake them for things meant to be fun or exciting.”

We’ve reached out to the company High Lighter mentioned by the FDA as one of 15 who’ve received notice. We are waiting to hear back.

Farhat plans to introduce legislation soon after session resumes Labor Day.