Lake Superior water levels drop below average for 1st time since 2014

(WXYZ) — Water levels in Lake Superior have dropped below average for the first time in more than seven years.

According to the International Lake Superior Board update on conditions, both Lake Superior and Lakes Michigan and Huron are continuing their season declines. According to the board, the water levels are the lowest since April 2014.

In Lakes Michigan and Huron, the water levels are down significantly from record highs in recent years.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District, levels on Oct. 1 were lower than a year ago on all lakes except Lake Ontario, which is near its level from last year.

All of the lakes are expected to continue their season decline. Superior, Michigan-Huron and Ontario are all forecast to decline by about 1-3 inches, while Lake Erie is expected to drop by 6 inches.

Details on the mean water levels are below for each lake. The red line the water levels from the previous year. The green dotted line is the projection for the next six months, the shaded area is a range of possible levels.

Lake Superior

Lakes Michigan-Huron

Lake Erie

Lake Ontario