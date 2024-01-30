Lake County teen honored for saving life

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — Wyatt Perrin made a phone call— something we all do innumerable times daily. But that simple act saved a life.

His grandmother was having a diabetic emergency and needed medical help right away.

Wyatt kept his wits about him, calling 911 immediately and giving dispatchers everything they needed without panicking.

His quick and calm demeanor helped first responders treat his grandmother when they arrived while Wyatt kept her calm the whole time.

"He did an amazing job and should be proud of his efforts," Lake County Dispatch told FOX 17

Lake Co Dispatch Wyatt Perrin honored by Lake County Dispatch for his calm, quick 911 call that saved his grandmother's life.

They honored Wyatt Monday with a small ceremony at their office, highlighting the importance of knowing not just to call 911, but how to get them the information they need to help you or a loved one.

When teaching kids to call 911, make sure they know to include the following information:



Where is the emergency happening? Teach kids to pay attention to their surroundings, even when at home or a loved one's house. Either an address, nearby cross streets, or a major landmark can be helpful.

What injuries or medical problems are happening? The more specific information, the better.

Who is hurt/sick? Include their age and name.

Remember to call for help as soon as you can, but take a breath and be calm so rescuers can get all the information they need.

Talking to your kids can help prevent panic and equip them with the information to save lives if they find themselves in emergencies.