Watch Now
News

Actions

Lake County teen honored for saving life

Wyatt Perrin and family
Lake Co Dispatch
Thirteen-year-old Wyatt Perrin honored for saving his grandmother's life with calm call to 911
Wyatt Perrin and family
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 10:08:05-05

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — Wyatt Perrin made a phone call— something we all do innumerable times daily. But that simple act saved a life.

His grandmother was having a diabetic emergency and needed medical help right away.

Wyatt kept his wits about him, calling 911 immediately and giving dispatchers everything they needed without panicking.

His quick and calm demeanor helped first responders treat his grandmother when they arrived while Wyatt kept her calm the whole time.

"He did an amazing job and should be proud of his efforts," Lake County Dispatch told FOX 17

Wyatt Perrin honored by Lake County Dispatch
Wyatt Perrin honored by Lake County Dispatch for his calm, quick 911 call that saved his grandmother's life.

They honored Wyatt Monday with a small ceremony at their office, highlighting the importance of knowing not just to call 911, but how to get them the information they need to help you or a loved one.

When teaching kids to call 911, make sure they know to include the following information:

  • Where is the emergency happening? Teach kids to pay attention to their surroundings, even when at home or a loved one's house. Either an address, nearby cross streets, or a major landmark can be helpful.
  • What injuries or medical problems are happening? The more specific information, the better.
  • Who is hurt/sick? Include their age and name.

Remember to call for help as soon as you can, but take a breath and be calm so rescuers can get all the information they need.
Talking to your kids can help prevent panic and equip them with the information to save lives if they find themselves in emergencies.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book