Kroger Co. issues recall on Chicken Street Taco Kit

Kroger Co. announced its voluntarily recall on its Chicken Street Taco kit today. The recall comes after Reser’s Fine Foods failed to declare an egg contained in the Chipotle Crema Sauce.

The voluntary recall includes the Chicken Street Taco Kits, which were sold in deli cases in black plastic trays with clear plastic lids with the UPC 41573-71252 and only product purchased before May 25, 2021 Kroger Co. reports.

The impacted products were pulled on May 22, 2021 and relaunched on May 27, 2021 with the correct labels according to Kroger Co.

The products were distributed by Kroger grocery stores under a variety of banner names in these states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming Kroger Co. reports.

Those with questions can contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (EST), and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.