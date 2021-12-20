Know the Law: Tom Sinas focuses on brain injuries

The statistics are daunting; one in 60 of us suffer or lives with a brain injury or a brain disability. What if one of those people is a family member? Or what if the brain injury happened due to the result of someone else's carelessness? Well, if you're just here to give us an overview of brain injury law, Tom Sinas with Sinas Dramis Law Firm.

Sinas said people can suffer brain injuries, in a variety of ways and that the injury itself can manifest itself in a whole variety of ways different perhaps, than any other injury to the body. He added that a brain injury is different than really any part of the body and so an injury to that part of the body in the context of a personal injury case, just by definition makes that personal injury case, very different. Sinas used words like complicated and unique.

These cases are different than other personal injury law cases, Sinas said. There are a lot of thngs about them that are the same in terms of some of the legal concepts that apply across personal injury cases. But Sinas things they're different in one important respect, and that really is the role of medical evidence and medical testimony. In the case you're of course not only dealing with physicians who treat brain injuries but you're dealing with a whole continuum of specialized therapists, psychologists, neuro psychologist, people who have a special discipline in the diagnosis and treatment of brain injury. And their role in the case is so important because they are the ones who can speak to the nature of the brain injury in that particular person, how it is that we can know and understand what parts of the brain have been affected. And then what does the future hold for that particular person and that particular brain injury this is a much more complicated analysis.

If somebody gets into a car crash, smacks their head on a window, those are different. Of course, car crashes are a very common way for someone to sustain a brain injury. Listen to hear Sinas explain the difference and the importance of knowing your legal rights.

