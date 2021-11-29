GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A wrongful death case is one thing no family ever wants to encounter. And yet, sadly, traffic fatalities in 2020 hit a high not seen since 2007. So, what happens if tragedy strikes? How does the court system handle cases involving wrongful death? This week, Grand Rapids personal injury lawyer, Tom Sinas, explains how wrongful death matters are handled in Michigan and what families need to know.
Know the Law: Tom from Sinas Dramis Law Firm discusses wrongful death lawsuits
Posted at 11:24 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 11:40:17-05
