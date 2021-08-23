Know the Law: Changes to No-Fault Coverage

We are a year into the part of the auto insurance law overhaul that made a lot of changes to auto liability coverage and those changes affect everyone who buys car insurance in Michigan. Tom Sinas, with Sinas Dramis Law Firm gave us a refresher on the difference between auto liability coverage and no- fault coverage,

Sinas said it is easy to confuse the two. No-fault coverage and coverage being the things that people buy to protect themselves from things like medical expenses and lost wages so that's the no- fault side, on the other side of the coin is this thing called liability coverage. This is coverage that you purchase to protect yourself financially in-the-event that you cause a crash and injure someone else. So let's say you and someone are involved in a crash and heaven forbid, it's your fault. You both would turn to your no- fault coverage for medical expenses at least initially and maybe our lost wages. However, the person that caused the might get a claim against them and that’s called a liability claim. So, hopefully, you, the person who caused the crash, purchased enough liability insurance coverage to protect yourself financially from the claim that you may have against you.

