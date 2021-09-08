Watch
Kiss DTE Energy Music Theatre show rescheduled for Oct. 15

<p>LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Gene Simmons of US rock group Kiss performs live on stage, for a one-off Independence Day show as a fundraiser for the Help for Heroes charity, at The Kentish Town Forum on July 4, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 12:01 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 12:01:34-04

(WXYZ) — The Kiss DTE Energy Music Theatre show that was originally scheduled for September 1 has been rescheduled for Friday, October 15, 2021.

According to a 313 Presents press release, tickets held for the previously scheduled dates (Sept. 1 and Sept. 11) will be honored, so fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets.

Kiss had to postpone five shows after Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19.

More information is expected to be mailed out to the ticket holders.

