Karole L. White Great Lakes Media Center unveiled in Lansing

Posted at 7:18 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 19:33:00-04

LANSING, Mich. — There’s a new home for the Michigan Association of Broadcasters in Lansing.

A crowd gathered for the dedication of the ‘Karole L. White Media Center’ at 222 N. Chestnut.

The facility is named in honor of Karole L. White, the former MAB President and CEO, who retired after 36 years with the organization.

White’s leadership helped build the Michigan Association of Broadcasters into one of the strongest broadcast associations in the country.

The organization is now led by Sam Klemet, MAB President and CEO, who kicked off the dedication ceremony in nearly 90 degree heat Thursday afternoon.

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters is a non-profit organization that represents the interests of commercial TV and radio stations in the state.

Morning News