Junior Pacers take over halftime at GR Gold game

Posted at 7:16 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 07:16:43-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Gold fans were treated to a Junior Pacers game Wednesday night.

During halftime, prep- and varsity members of Mary Free Bed’s Wheelchair Basketball teams played a scrimmage, showing off for fans.

One of the most popular adaptive sports, wheelchair basketball is a high-speed test of skill for both men and women.

The teams are part of the Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports program— one of the largest of its kind in the US— helping people of all ages thrive through engaging, competitive, and downright fun activities.

You can find more on the team and how to get involved here.

