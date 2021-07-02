James Craig to give 1st political speech in front of Jackson County Republicans

(WXYZ) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig will give his first political speech in front of the Jackson County Republican Party next week.

Craig, who retired as chief on June 1, has reportedly considered running for governor against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022.

The speech will come in Jackson to honor the birthday of the Republican Party.

Craig has not said whether or not he will run for governor. When our Carolyn Clifford asked him why he was going into politics, he said, "First of all, I didn't say I was going to go into politics. Possibly, certainly, I'm evaluating my options. It's no secret members of the GOP local and state have reached out."

Craig says it's not just Republicans courting him but Democrats, too.

"What people want today is one thing," he said. "They want bold leadership; leaders that are ethical and that are transparent."