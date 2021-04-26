Warrants issued for suspects in shooting that hospitalized CMU quarterback, senior student

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. — Two warrants has been issued for the arrest of the suspect who allegedly shot two Central Michigan University (CMU) students, including CMU quarterback John Keller, at a party Saturday morning.

Both students were hospitalized after the shooting. As of Sunday afternoon, Keller's condition had improved from critical to serious, and the other CMU student remains in stable condition.

The suspects are believed to be men from the southeast part of Michigan, whose names have not been released by police at this time.

Arrests have yet to be made regarding the incident, but it is believed by police to be isolated to the party.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Isabella County Central Dispatch at (989)773-1000.

