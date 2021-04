MT. PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University quarterback John Keller has been critically wounded after sustaining a gunshot wound to the chest, as originally reported by Central Michigan Life.

We’re told the shooting happened at Deerfield Village Apartments early this morning.

Central Michigan Life says Keller is in his second season with the CMU Chippewas.

This story is developing and will be updated when we receive more information.

