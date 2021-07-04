Pilot injured after crashing plane into Lake Michigan near Beaver Island

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich — One person was treated for minor injuries after crashing an aircraft into Lake Michigan near Beaver Island on Saturday.

The Coast Guard Station in Charlevoix were able to locate the plane after the commend center received an alert around 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.

Crews found a partially submerged aircraft, with the plane's pilot sitting on top.

The boat crew rescued the individual and transported them to waiting emergency medical services with minor injuries.

The aircraft is still partially submerged off of Beaver Island, as the Coast Guard has broadcasted a safety message requesting that all mariners stay away from the area for their safety and the safety of first responders.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.