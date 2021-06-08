Man hospitalized after Grandville stabbing

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police department is investigating a stabbing which led to the hospitalization of a man this afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Grandville Police responded to the 3100 block of 28th Street SW in regards to the stabbing.

Upon arrival, first responders found a 37-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

That man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His status was unknown at this time.

The suspect, a white man, fled the area on foot before being taken into custody shortly after, with assistance from the Walker Police Department.

Officials are investigating the situation, with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety assisting with scene processing.

If you have information about the incident, you are advised to call Silent Observer or the Grandville Police Department tip-line 616-538-6110, option 2.