Man and pregnant woman dead after crash in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — A car crash in Mason County Monday afternoon killed two people, including a 22-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant with a baby boy.

Deputies from the Mason County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) responded to a two-car crash on US10 & Wever Road in Branch Township around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old Mason County man who was believed to be driving a car in the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 22-year-old female passenger was found in critical condition.

The woman and the baby boy she had been carrying for 8 months were later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The suspected driver of the second vehicle ran away from the scene.

That driver was found later by a Mason County deputy and a DNR-Conservation officer about half a mile away from the scene, with help from citizens in the area.

The driver of the second vehicle involved is currently being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, speed and alcohol are likely factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the MCSO.

While evidence was collected from the scene, US10 was closed from 1:45 PM until 5:30 p.m.

US10 is now reopened.