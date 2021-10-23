KCSO, GRPD investigating generic threat against "Central High School"

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office and the Grand Rapids Police Department have investigated multiple calls this weekend regarding a threat against "Central High School" that is making the rounds on Snapchat.

The threat was generic, as it did not specifically name any school other than "Central High School".

Identical threats have been investigated by the St. Joseph Police Department in Missouri, where several teens are in custody for making the threats towards the generic high school.

No one in Kent County is believed to be in danger regarding these generic threats, according to police.

If you or someone you know here's a threat that is different than the one described above, you are advised to call your local police department.

