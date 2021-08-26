Investigators claim evidence from 2018 case against South Haven gunman was ignored

PAW PAW, Mich. — On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Van Buren County investigators released 250 pages of documents, outlining evidence from 2018 that they say should have kept Aidan Ingalls behind bars.

Ingalls was 19 years old when he opened fire on the south South Haven Pier last weekend, killing 71-year-old Charles Skuza and hospitalizing 71-year-old Barb Skuza before taking his own life.

Ingalls was previously charged with plotting to shoot up his high school, but was sentenced as a juvenile.

In 2018, Ingalls pleaded guilty to two charges in 2018 and was sentenced as a juvenile. He was released from supervision less than a month before Friday's shooting.

Police argue the judge ignored key evidence from the 2018 trial that could have prevented last week's shooting.

"It’s outstanding how much evidence is involved in these two cases and Judge (Jeff) Dufon made the wrong decision in this case," said Paw Paw Police Chief Eric Marshall on Monday.

In Ingall's self-painted black bedroom, Van Buren County detectives found a cache of weapons, bomb making material and a hit list of more than 20 people, including some classmates and celebrities.

Then 15 years old, Ingalls was charged with plotting to bomb and shoot up Paw Paw High School.

Images of Ingall's confiscated journal shows detailed bomb-making plans and disturbing drawings.

Court documents obtained by Fox 17

"In his journal he spoke specifically, about the 4th of July on the fireworks that he would take firearm and explosives and kill as many people as he could," said Paw Paw High School liaison officer Trever Tate on Monday.

Earlier this week, the Chief Judge of Van Buren County released a statement, saying "justice system is a constant balancing act – balancing our rights and liberties as individuals with the safety and security of the public."

