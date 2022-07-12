(WXYZ) — Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido is being asked to change how he runs his office.

This comes after an investigation accuses him of inappropriate action in the workplace.

A county-hired law firm was in charge of the investigation and says they looked into multiple complaints from 16 current and former employees who all allege that Lucido used the power of his office to break the law.

The report also says that he was offensive to female employees and that he asked grievance administrator Mike Goetz to dismiss a complaint against him in exchange for a job for Goetz's wife.

Lucido's attorney says the complaints are baseless and that this investigation is about personal grievances between his client and the county executive.

The attorney also claims that the county executive had no authority to conduct this investigation in the first place.

Other findings show that Lucido weighed race as a factor when assigning his assistant prosecutor.

It also says he used county resources for personal and campaign-type activities.

In a statement, Lucido's attorney says: "These sorts of complaints have always, and should have, followed the grievance process under union contracts. That would have complied with essential due process, including the opportunity of the accused to confront his accuser. Instead, the county executive commissioned a law firm, at taxpayer's expense, primarily to seek out complaints and draw conclusions and recommendations against an elected official he clearly dislikes."

The report recommends the county refer the findings to the Michigan Secretary of State.

It also suggests Lucido go through training and if he refuses, the county should take legal action to force him.