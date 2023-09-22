Individually-wrapped Kraft Singles recalled

The FDA says Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling over 83,000 packages of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese after several consumers complained to the company.

The company says they discovered a malfunction in the machine that wraps each slice, causing a film to remain on the food even after the packaging is removed.

Kraft Heinz

Complaints ranged from the plastic sticking to the slice, to cases where people choked or gagged because of the issue. No injuries or serious health issues have been reported.

FDA

Products included in the recall:

16 oz. Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with an individual package UPC of 0 2100061526 1 and a “Best When Used By” date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24. Individual packages in this recall will contain an S and 72 in the Manufacturing code.

FDA

3 lb. multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a carton UPC of 0 2100060491 3 and a “Best When Used By” of 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024.

FDA

If you bought these items, take them back to the store for an exchange or refund. For questions, call Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday-Friday.