WEESAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Speed and alcohol are listed as probable factors in a crash that killed an Indiana man Friday.

Just after midnight, Berrien County Deputies were called to the area of E. Elm Road and Mill Rd in Weesaw Township, where they found the man and bike in a ditch.

Despite attempts to save him, the 47-year-old died at the scene.

Deputies tell FOX 17 he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.